Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are often attended daily and are at the core of the organization’s tenets. But during this time of the coronavirus pandemic as gatherings of 10 or more are highly discouraged, where can you go if you’re in crisis?
“We’re getting kind of creative,” said Margo N., a supervisor at the Treasure Valley Intergroup Central Office of Alcoholics Anonymous. She said that in addition to posting on the website a list of the meetings that have closed, at least for now, the organization is also listing daily meetings that can be facilitated through teleconferencing, Zoom Video Communications and outdoor meetings where social distancing is being practiced. Links are available on the website so those who wish to attend can do so by clicking on them.
“We started it on Monday,” said Margo N., who, abiding by AA rules goes by her first name only. “Every five minutes it’s changing,” she said, referring to updating the meetings on the website. “I’m getting real good at it — it’s baptism by fire, man. … Our biggest concern is the person who is just now getting sober,” she said, “the problem being I can’t send them to our regular meetings ‘cause they’re not there. It’s great you’re getting the word out,” said Margo N.
Those looking for an AA meeting to attend or who may be wanting to get sober can call 208-344-6611 or go to website at aaboise.com.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline remains open 24/7 — with changes
All of the volunteers who normally take calls at the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline were told on Monday to stay home until further notice as Jannus Inc., the nonprofit’s parent company, mandated closures at all Jannus buildings.
But that doesn’t mean the hotline’s 24/7 services have stopped, said ISPH Project Director John Reusser. The phone lines are still open, although text and chat services have been curtailed for now, he said. Calls are being answered by paid staff members — shift supervisors and overnight phone responders. “We’re not letting more than two people in the phone room at a time,” Reusser said. It’s a skeleton-crew work-around that Reusser hopes is a temporary fix, while they figure out how to bring back the volunteer responders, who currently number around 90.
The call volume has remained about the same since the changes were implemented, about 35 to 40 calls a day, said Hotline Supervisor Clinical Lead George Austin. Those calls that might come in while the phone line is occupied with another one are rolled over to the national line, he said.
As for the calls they’ve been able to take since the coronavirus pandemic has entered Idaho, Reusser said “more and more” have been from those concerned about it. Calls are coming in concerning “general medical anxiety about themselves and others, about travel and the financial impact about themselves and society,” said Reusser.
He said it’s a difficult situation all around. “Yeah, it’s real hard. I started choking up as I was wiping off all the door handles this morning. The nature of this thing is going to keep a lot of people isolated. … we need to find a way to be available to as many people as possible,” he said. “We’re a lifeline.”
Walk-in crisis centers still open for now
Both Treasure Valley crisis centers — Pathways Community Crisis Center of Southwest Idaho in Boise and Caldwell’s Western Idaho Community Crisis Center — are still offering walk-in service, but with some precautions.
“If you’re in crisis, please come to the crisis center,” said Stephanie Rothrock, a clinician at Pathways and also a licensed master social worker. The center has added extra safeguards for the safety of both patients and staff, she said. They are limiting the number of intakes and conducting prescreening that includes a questionnaire and temperature taking in the foyer behind glass before someone can come in the main door to the facility, Rothrock said.
In Caldwell, similar safety measures are in place so the doors can stay open to those who need help right now, according to Mary Mothersill, an EMT at the facility. We’re an acute care center for mental health, alcohol and drug detox patients,” she said, noting that its services are for those in crisis. Both centers have 20 beds, 10 each for male and female patients, although they are drastically cutting those numbers during the current pandemic.
“Right now, there are just a couple who are sleeping off St. Paddy’s Day,” she said.
“Technically, we can only hold a person here for 23 hours and 59 minutes,” said Mothersill, adding that when they leave, they hopefully leave with the community resources they need,” she said.
For now, Mothersill said it’s a wait and see situation that is evolving daily.
“It’s up in the air — we screen employees as well,” she said. “We think we have pretty good standards in place for us, although we’re kind of putting ourselves at risk. … We don’t get to stop working unless we’re sick. We can’t take that quarantine. Most of us in EMS, we don’t do it for the money. You get to help people — you get to make a difference in someone’s life.
“When things could go a lot different, we’re there to save lives.”