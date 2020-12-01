BOISE — The Central District Health board called an emergency meeting for Friday night to vote on a new public health order to curb the spread of COVID in its four counties.
The district already has a health order in place that includes a mask mandate in Ada County. The proposed health order could codify the suggestions made in CDH's public health advisory, which was passed in November. Those suggestions include having businesses do take-out, curbside and delivery only, having places of worship implement virtual services, discontinuing schools' extracurricular activities and having businesses that serve alcohol close at 10 p.m.
Dr. Ted Epperly drove the motion forward on Tuesday night to have a public health order prepared for the board to vote on as soon as possible. The order, which has not yet been finalized, will be posted online 24 hours before the newly scheduled 5:15 p.m. Friday meeting. The public will be able to send in comments until 5:15 p.m. Thursday, and those comments will be sent to the board in preparation for discussion on Friday.
The motion to have CDH staff write an order for the board to consider passed 4-1, with Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the lone dissenting vote. When asked by Valley County Commissioner Elting Hasbrouck if she had, "any other ideas than the way we're going now," Blanksma responded that she felt uncomfortable with the speed at which the board was moving forward with the plan, but would reserve judgment until Friday's meeting.
Epperly and Boise County Commissioner Ryan Stirm shared their experiences working in primary health care and emergency medical services, and both said the situation was dire.
"We are overrun at a primary care level … and we're having a harder and harder time staffing the clinics because of the crush of patients," Epperly said, citing the fact that hospitals in the Treasure Valley were diverting patients away from their care. Epperly is the president and CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, which has several local clinics and family medicine residency programs.
"If we do not do this, we will lose the hospitals," Epperly said of the order.
Stirm, a part-time emergency medical technician in Boise County, said when he drove patients to hospitals in the Treasure Valley, hospitals were taking patients but discharging them with disconcerting speed.
"People are hospitalized overnight, or 10 hours, or five hours until they're stabilized. Then they're sent home and told, 'We don't have the ability to dig into your issue currently,'" Stirm said.
Kim Link, the communicable diseases control manager for Central District Health, said that the number of cases was so high in Ada County that actually inputting the data about case counts was lagging because of the extreme volume. On the last week of complete data, Ada County broke 70 cases per 100,000 population, Link said, but with the recent trends would probably hit 80 or 90 cases per 100,000 population. Ada County has a 17.9% test positivity rate.
"If we had a percent positivity rate of 5% we could tell the true level of illness in our community, and now we're shooting toward 20%. This is a tip of the iceberg situation," Link said.
The scale of the situation merits the response, Hasbrouck said he hopes a health order will get local officials to step up to do their jobs.
"I'm hoping mayors and law enforcement will hear this, and get this message and step up and do their job for the public. They should, and show they're good leaders," Hasbrouck said.