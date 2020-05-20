The Idaho Department of Correction plans to start using new point-of-care testing to test inmates for COVID-19 if they are displaying symptoms.
The department will be placing an instrument to run the test — called ID Now — at the Idaho State Correctional Institution near Kuna, department director Josh Tewalt said Monday. Tewalt said he expected testing capacity to be available sometime this week.
The test relies on a swab, but unlike the method the department is currently using, ID Now can deliver results within a matter of minutes. Currently, symptomatic people in the department’s care undergo a nasopharyngeal swab, and that swab is sent to the Idaho State Health Laboratory for testing, Christine Starr, the department’s chief of staff, said over email.
“The value in the ID Now instruments is a faster turnaround time on positive tests,” Starr wrote. “Knowing in minutes what usually … takes hours buys us crucial time to trace contacts and implement additional isolation and quarantine protocols to prevent additional exposure and/or spread (of the new coronavirus).”
The instrument at the prison is one of 15 in the state’s possession, Starr said. Because there are other machines throughout the state, the department will still be able to use them to test people in its custody who aren’t held in the Treasure Valley area, such as at the North Idaho Correctional Institution.
“We definitely have those partnerships throughout the state,” Starr said in a phone interview Monday. “We actually have the capability to partner with the other facilities that received instruments to get testing.”
The test, which has been promoted by the Trump administration, is produced by Abbott Laboratories. But, as initially reported by National Public Radio, there are questions about the test’s accuracy. A study released last week found the instrument could be missing as much as 48% of infections, and the Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert about the test “in the spirit of transparency,” according to NPR.
Abbott, however, has pushed back against the study calling its test inaccurate, with its vice president calling the study an “outlier,” according to Chicago news outlet WGN.
Idaho Department of Correction officials said they took accuracy concerns into account when choosing the test.
Abbott recommends that negative results from asymptomatic individuals be followed up with a swab, or PCR test, to rule out false negatives, Starr wrote in the email.
“Once the ID NOW instrument is operational, IDOC will be using the testing for symptomatic individuals,” she wrote. “If there are negative results a sample can be sent to the State Lab for PCR testing.”
The Abbott test is one tool the department plans to use, but there are a variety of tools and precautions the department is using to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading, Tewalt said.
“We’re going to keep looking for additional tools to help further reduce the risk for our population,” he said.
No state inmate had tested positive for the disease as of Wednesday, although two tests are pending. A total of 46 people in state custody have been tested, according to a webpage the department set up to track COVID-19 data.
“Our initial plan is to use the instrument to test the people in our custody who are symptomatic and then we’re working with our health care provider, Corizon Health, on being able to offer that testing to our facility staff as well,” Tewalt said.