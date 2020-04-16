BOISE – A civil rights organization on Thursday took fresh legal action in response to the passage of a law by the Idaho Legislature banning people from changing the gender on their birth certificates, calling the action “stunningly lawless.”
The Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund in 2018 won a case in federal court in which a judge ruled the Idaho Legislature could not prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate to match that of their gender identity. On Thursday, in light of the passage of recent legislation by the Idaho Legislature, the organization asked the court to clarify that opinion.
The legislation in question is HB 509, which does what the federal court ruled the Idaho Legislature could not do: It bans changes to a person’s birth certificate. Gov. Brad Little subsequently signed the bill and then defended it in an interview with the Idaho Press.
“HB 509 is stunningly lawless: it requires exactly what this Court’s ruling prohibits,” attorneys from the firm wrote in Thursday’s memorandum in support of the motion asking the court to clarify its ruling.
Lambda Legal originally filed the case, F.V. v. Barron, in 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. Attorneys argued it was unconstitutional to prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates because it discriminates against them, and violates their privacy and freedom from compelled speech.
“Thus, for example, transgender women like Plaintiffs F.V. and Dani Martin, who were assigned male at birth, were unable to obtain birth certificates with a listed sex—also referred to as a gender marker—consistent with their female gender identity,” attorneys wrote in a court document filed Thursday, when summarizing the case’s origins.
Before the Legislature passed the bill, Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, requested the Idaho Office of the Attorney General to weigh in on its legality. The office pointed out key legal problems with the bill and estimated it would cost Idaho up to $1 million in legal fees.
“To me, from the very advent of the discussion,” Little told the Idaho Press earlier this month, “It was like, doesn’t that make common sense, and reasonable, that one’s birth certificate reflects what one’s sex is at birth, just from that premise?”
The new law doesn’t take effect until July 1. In the motion, attorneys wrote they hoped a clarification from the court would “deter (the state) from undertaking contemptuous conduct that would otherwise require this Court’s intervention.”
The motion means both HB 509 and HB 500 — which bans transgender women and girls from playing women’s school sports — have received legal push-back. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed a lawsuit against Idaho as a result of the passage of that bill, which Little has also defended.
Little’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Idaho Press on Thursday morning.