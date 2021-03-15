The Southwest and Central health districts opened vaccine appointments to new eligibility groups on Monday.
The latest group to qualify are those in priority group 3, subgroup 3.1, who are residents age 55 to 64 with a medical condition.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare the following subgroups in group 3 will be eligible by April 5:
- Starting March 22: Age 55-64, general population
- Starting March 29: Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition
- Starting April 5: Age 45-54, general population
Idahoans 65 and older already qualify for the vaccine, as do homeless shelter residents, food and agriculture employees, Idaho National Guard members and frontline workers, those in essential gas, electric, water and telecommunications, manufacturing workers, public transit workers, postal service workers and flight crews.
This week marks the 14th week of vaccines arriving in Idaho, according to Central District Health, which has received more than 104,400 doses to date and is expecting 7,020 Pfizer doses and 4,200 Moderna doses this week.
“We are now in a place where we are able to begin expanding our list of vaccine providers,” CDH Director Russ Duke said in a statement Friday. “These providers have been qualified, eager, and waiting patiently. This will allow more options for our communities and improved access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
During first week of March, the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine was allocated to Idaho’s health districts; 3,700 of the doses arrived in Central District Health and 2,100 doses in Southwest District Health on March 4. However, additional allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not anticipated until later this month. Due to unknown receipt dates and allocation amounts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Southwest District Health is unable to offer individuals the option to choose the vaccine they prefer when appointments are booked.
Southwest District Health strongly encourages its community members who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to keep vaccination appointments and receive the vaccine that is available to them.