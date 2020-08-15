Idaho Youth Ranch and Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter announced a new collaborative partnership to help school-age children currently living at Interfaith’s Hotel Shelter. For families struggling with homelessness, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it nearly impossible for young people to gain the same access to education and emotional support as their peers, the organizations stated in a press release.
“When it became apparent that the kids of families we serve would be going to school virtually, we wanted to make sure we could provide the same access and support that kids with homes would be receiving," Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director at Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter, said in the release. "When I spoke with Scott Curtis and he explained what Idaho Youth Ranch could offer our students, it felt like a hundred-pound weight came off my shoulders."
A generous donor has provided funds that will help hire a full-time a pre-school teacher at the Hotel Shelter location. In addition to supervised education, this will also be an opportunity for children and youth to receive additional counseling support to cope with the stress of their circumstances, and receive treatment where needed for traumatic experiences they have experienced in their lives, according to the press release.
Idaho Youth Ranch continues to take new clients. Families in need can call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at youthranch.org/get-help. Those needing emergency shelter can reach Interfaith Sanctuary at 208-343-2630 or visit go to 1620 W. River St. in Boise after 4 p.m.
"The challenges facing homeless parents when the school goes online are daunting," Scott Curtis, CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch, said in the release. “Today, uniting for Idaho’s youth requires more than ever that organizations work together so we can meet the vast needs of all kids."
