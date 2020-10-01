BOISE — Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan for another two weeks, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday, his eighth continuation of this final phase of reopening.
"We are concerned in the rise of numbers around the state, and with fall coming on, with more people in school, more people inside, there will be rising case numbers," state Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said at the governor's press conference.
Idaho is preparing for the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available. The state formed a COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to help determine who will get the vaccine if there is a limited supply and how Idaho's vaccine plan will be implemented. The state will submit its plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Oct. 16, Hahn said.
Former CDC researcher Dr. Carolyn Bridges joined the press conference in person to discuss a future vaccine rollout.
No vaccine is ready yet for mass production. Little noted this and said that while the state is preparing for a rollout as early as November, the federal government's goal is to have a "safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting in January."
Idaho officials also are working on other ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The federal government is providing the state with 530,000 rapid-response antigen tests that will arrive in the next few months, Little said. A first batch of those rapid tests received on Thursday will go out to local health districts, Hahn said, and could potentially be in use by next week in schools across the state.
Little did not dismiss further extensions of the Stage 4 reopening order.
"Never say never. Never say always," he said, adding that if Idahoans "continue to do the right thing," case numbers would level off.
The state as a whole is seeing an uptick in cases, with more than 600 new cases reported Wednesday. Idaho's daily new case average over the past week is up 86% from the average two weeks ago, according to the New York Times COVID-19 dashboard.
Across the state, 469 people have died from COVID-19, the state's online dashboard shows.
Hahn said many of these new cases were likely coming from smaller gatherings and from children and young adults going back to school. The state's epidemiologist also said she didn't solely put the blame on the young people ages 18-29, who make up 29% of Idaho's COVID-19 cases.
"We support messaging going out to young people, support education, because no one is going to police this, there has got to be willing change," Hahn said.
She asked young people to think about people around them who could be more at risk from the virus.
"We know they will probably be just fine, but it's about passing it on to a friend that has a health condition," Hahn said.
Hahn also encouraged Idahoans to get their flu vaccine.