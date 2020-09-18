BOISE — Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of its reopening for another two weeks, Gov. Brad Little announced Friday.
Stage 4, the final stage in the Idaho Rebounds plan, started June 13 and allows virtually all businesses to be open while following certain protocols. The state recommends but does not require masks.
Friday marked the seventh time the governor has extended Stage 4; the evaluation to continue or not is made every two weeks.
“In nearly all the statewide metrics categories we are seeing encouraging trends. However, our COVID hospitalizations statewide remain too high again to move out of Stage 4,” Little said. “A primary reason we are able to achieve this remarkable economic position is because of our personal actions to slow the spread of coronavirus in our communities."
Little warned that colder temperatures will cause more "transmissible moments" for Idahoans, and asked them to "please not let your guard down."
As of Friday, Idaho had over 36,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths.
IDAHO COVID-19 COUNTS AS OF SEPT. 17
- Ada County deaths: 143 (1 new)
- Ada County cases: 12,164 (58 new)
- Canyon County deaths: 96 (0 new)
- Canyon County cases: 7,809 (34 new)
- State deaths: 434 (5 new)
- State total cases: 36,489 (396 new)
- Hospitalizations: 1,682 (24 new)
- Presumed recovered: 19,691 (286 new)
Stage 4 allows businesses to be physically open and outlines protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gatherings of all sizes are allowed with recommendations to socially distance and wear a mask.
Ada County still has some Stage 3 restrictions under a Central District Health order. In Ada County masks are required in public and social gatherings are limited to 10.
This story will be updated.