Almost $1 billion in funding from the federal CARES Act will support older adults and people with disabilities.
The Administration for Community Living, under the Department of Health and Human Services, will provide $955 million in grants for home-delivered meals, care services in the home, respite care and other support to families and caregivers, information about and referral to supports, and more.
Idaho's share of that will be $5,220,661, which will go toward:
- $1,013,510 for Home and Community Based Services, which will help greater numbers of older adults shelter in place to minimize their exposure to COVID-19. These include personal care assistance, help with household chores and grocery shopping, transportation to essential services (such as grocery stores, banks, or doctors) when necessary, and case management.
- $2,432,425 for home-delivered meals for older adults. With this funding, states can also expand “drive-through” or “grab-and-go" meals for older adults who typically would participate in meal programs at community centers and other locations that have been closed due to social distancing measures.
- $941,295 for Centers for Independent Living to provide direct and immediate support and services to individuals with disabilities who are experiencing disruptions to their independent, community-based living due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Services will ensure individuals with disabilities have the supports they need to safely stay in their homes or return home after a hospitalization or institutionalization during (and directly after) COVID-19.
- $232,080 for nutrition and related services for Native American Programs distributed to tribal organizations located in the state to help provide meals and supportive services directly to Native American elders.
- $500,000 for the National Family Caregiver Support Program to expand a range of services that help family and informal caregivers provide support for their loved ones at home. These include counseling, respite care, training, and connecting people to information.
- $101,351 to support State Long-term Care Ombudsman programs in providing consumer advocacy services for residents of long-term care facilities across the country. Restrictions on visitation have significantly increased demand for ombudsman services, as families seek assistance in ensuring the well-being of their loved ones. Ombudsman programs will seek to expand their virtual presence to residents and their families, and continue to promote the health, safety welfare, and rights of residents in the context of COVID-19. This funding will give Ombudsman programs the flexibility to hire additional staff and purchase additional technology, associated hardware, and personal protective equipment once in-person visits resume.
Additionally, $50 million for Aging and Disability Resource Centers will be divided among and distributed to states and territories by the end of April. This allocation will fund programs that both connect people at greatest risk to COVID-19 to services needed to practice social distancing and seek to mitigate issues created by it, such as social isolation.
CONTACTS
Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator toll-free number is 1-800-677-1116 or you can visit eldercare.acl.gov.
People with disabilities can find their local Center for Independent Living at www.ilru.org/projects/cil-net/cil-center-and-association-directory. In addition, the Eldercare Locator can help people with disabilities find their local Aging and Disability Resource Center.