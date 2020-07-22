BOISE — State officials are looking to put another $31 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid into public schools in anticipation of a fall reopening, including $21 million for COVID-19 testing of Idaho school teachers and staff and $10 million for personal protective equipment.
The proposals are among $51 million in additional allocations to be considered Friday by the governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Council, or CFAC; they’re likely to win approval. Thus far, CFAC hasn’t rejected or reduced the size of any funding proposal that has made it to the full committee.
“These proposals reflect the priority of the governor, and the governor has the major priority of getting our kids back in school this fall, but doing so safely,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director and CFAC chairman. “And he knows a core element of doing so safely is testing as well as protective gear for schools.”
The committee still has more than $400 million in unallocated funds from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of CARES Act federal aid. The $1.25 billion is in addition to other funding streams from the CARES Act that have gone directly to schools or other state agencies.
If the new testing and PPE proposals for schools are approved Friday, it’d bring the total CARES Act funding allocated to Idaho K-12 schools to $122.2 million — exceeding the $98.7 million in state budget cuts that schools are now facing for the year. However, the aid funds are all for COVID-19-related expenses; cuts to teacher and staff raises, for example, or other areas of education funding aren’t being made up.
Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the school testing proposal is designed to cover testing each of the 43,300 staff and teachers in Idaho’s public schools four times beyond what insurance would already cover.
This isn’t the end of the proposals, he said. “The testing task force is working on recommendations for back to school testing guidelines that will include students,” Jeppesen said Wednesday in an email.
In addition to the two funding proposals for schools, CFAC on Friday will consider:
- $13 million for increased testing of staff and residents in Idaho long-term care facilities.
- $3 million to increase capacity at Idaho’s state lab, including purchase of additional testing equipment and supplies and lab upgrades; the upgrades are aimed at quicker turnaround times for COVID-19 tests.
- $3 million to establish new testing sites in pharmacies across the state, especially in rural areas where pharmacies may be the only health care outlet in a community.
- $125,000 proposed by state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth to support efforts to review Idaho’s bank depository laws and draft legislation guaranteeing uninsured public deposits in the event of a bank failure, something Idaho currently lacks.
That final proposal is the only one not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ellsworth wrote in her proposal that it’s an effort that was undertaken by the state Department of Finance in 2010, but never completed, and that the economic impacts of the pandemic pose the same or greater risk of bank failures that Idaho saw in the Great Recession.
As of 2010, Idaho had $300 million in uninsured deposits in community-chartered banks, Ellsworth wrote in her proposal; the state saw two bank failures in the 2008-09 recession.
Of the $125,000, Ellsworth is proposing to spend $75,000 on staff, including one employee who would work full-time on the matter for six months, and $50,000 for outside industry consultants.
Adams said U.S. Treasury Department guidance for CARES Act funds does allow them to be tapped to address economic impacts of the pandemic. “To the extent there are banks that could have some turbulence as a result of the COVID economic impacts … it’s worth having some discussion,” he said.
The other proposals are more self-explanatory, especially the $13 million for increased COVID-19 testing at Idaho long-term care facilities.
“I think it goes without saying, in terms of level of high-risk patients in our state, it’s our long-term care patients,” Adams said. “The Department of Health & Welfare has done some modeling.”
Idaho has been receiving testing kits from the federal government for long-term care facilities, he said. The modeling showed Idaho needs to spend another $13 million on that testing between now and December. “That dollar amount reflects that,” Adams said.
The pharmacy-based testing proposal calls for purchasing “point of care testing machines” along with test kits, allowing rural pharmacists to administer tests directly to patients.
Adams, former director of the Idaho Board of Pharmacy, said, “Pharmacies in smaller communities might be the only access point. In order to increase capacity in some of the most rural communities in Idaho, they can be crucial in getting patients connected to care.”
Jeppesen said state officials still are working with the Board of Pharmacy to finalize details of the proposal, so it’s not yet clear how many new pharmacy-based testing sites the proposal would fund.
“This will depend on some decisions about whether the pharmacy will simply administer tests and send the samples to a lab for processing, or if the pharmacies will both administer and process tests with point of care testing equipment,” Jeppesen said.
CFAC includes legislators, including the co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee; state, local and tribal officials, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin; and business representatives.
“In general, for a proposal to come to CFAC, they’ve done quite a bit of legwork,” Adams said, “working with members of the committee and the (legislative) germane committee chairs.”
CFAC is scheduled to meet via teleconference 9 a.m. Friday.