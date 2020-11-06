Andi Arnold’s English classroom at Caldwell High School resembles a coffee shop more than a classroom.
When the pandemic hit Idaho, Arnold knew she would have to make many changes to her classroom setup. She got rid of all her fabric furniture, replacing it with leather and vinyl couches and chairs, and spread out the seats at the expense of her own teaching space.
Arnold, like many other teachers in Idaho, has made many adjustments to her teaching practices since the pandemic began. Teachers now have the added responsibility of showing their students how to stay safe at school from COVID-19. Arnold said most of the first day the students spent back in the classroom dealt with going over the new protocols for her class.
Jason Green, math teacher for Gateways Elementary and Secondary School in Nampa, also spent his first days with his students showing them how to stay safe in his classroom. Gateways is an alternative school that admits students with special needs, and Green said he has to regularly remind his students of the new rules, at least once a day.
Most of Arnold’s students are seniors, so she said she rarely needs to remind them about wearing their masks properly or social distancing. She said she more commonly corrects students about social distancing in the hallways, but the students always comply.
Caldwell High School changed its class schedule in response to the pandemic, reducing the seven-period days to five periods. In addition to adjusting her lesson plans to fit the new schedule, Arnold said she also spends the final few minutes of every period spraying disinfectant on every surface students touch, and even uses her students to help her identify surfaces to clean. She’s gone through two bottles of high-grade disinfectant already this year.
Green’s students are instructed to stay at their desks for the entire class period, which are also spaced across the classroom. Several of Green’s previous lessons have involved interactive tools like fraction graph pieces, but Green said he’s adjusted these lessons because he can’t use those tools anymore.
Much of Green’s regular curriculum relies on group work, which also isn’t possible now. He said he tries to make up for this by reviewing how to solve problems more consistently with his students, but it is challenging for some students without the exploration they get from working with their peers.
“It’s easier for some kids to learn from each other than from their teachers,” Green said.
Caldwell High School returned to remote learning Oct. 21 after an outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in more than 14% of the high school staff needing to quarantine, and the school did not have enough substitute teachers to fill the gap. The high school returned to hybrid learning Nov. 2.
Arnold said she cried when she found out the high school was returning to remote learning. She said she loves getting to see her students in the classroom, and she knows her students get a lot of their time at school. But she said she understood the decision, and she doesn’t want her students in an unsafe environment.
After the school returned to hybrid, Arnold said she spent time during the students' first day back in class going over the safety protocols again. She said she hasn’t had any major issues with her students disobeying the rules, as most students want to be in school and know that following the rules is the best way to ensure their school stays open.
“They want to be part of the solution,” Arnold said.