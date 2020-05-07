BOISE — Idaho took a huge revenue hit in April, falling nearly $500 million — 59.8% — below forecasts for state tax collections, but much of the shortfall came because the income tax filing deadline was moved from April to June, according to state economists.
“I don’t see this as … a loss of revenue as much as I see it as a shift of revenue from April to June,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director.
“Historically, 56.6% of a fiscal year’s individual income tax filing collections arrive in April,” wrote Derek Santos, the state’s chief economist, in the newly issued General Fund Revenue Report for April. For corporate income taxes, 34.5% usually arrives in April. This year, individual income tax filings were just 12.1% of the expected total for the year and corporate filings were 17.3%.
Based on various factors, the state is projecting that revenues will fully recover before the end of the fiscal year June 30, and Idaho likely will end up with a $50 million year-end balance, not far off the $55 million for which the state budgeted.
“Overall, I know the top line numbers have a shock and awe factor to them,” Adams said, “but when looking at this in total, my read is I’m pretty optimistic about the steps Idaho has taken to date.”
Thus, no additional budget holdbacks are planned between now and the end of the current fiscal year, Adams said. Little already ordered an earlier 1% holdback that cut $40 million from the current year’s state budget, in all budgets except direct health care services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the factors that Adams and Santos said make them optimistic about Idaho’s revenues for the fiscal year:
REFUNDS. People due for refunds on their income taxes have an incentive to file early, and those who have a bill to pay have an incentive to file as late as possible. Yet, refunds were down in April, coming in $27.5 million below forecasts, and they’re down significantly for the fiscal year to date. “So we increasingly believe we may have overestimated the amount of refunds,” Adams said. “If true, this would provide a much-needed windfall of additional revenue at the end of the fiscal year.”
SALES TAX. Sales tax collections for the month were down 3.1%, or $4.3 million. For the fiscal year to date, sales tax collections are only 0.1% below forecast. This is the area that’s expected to be most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Because April figures reflect March sales, only part of the month was impacted by COVID-19, and the remaining two months of the fiscal year likely will see a bigger hit. But overall for the year, sales tax collections are strong. In addition, online sales tax collections hit a record in April at $7.8 million as Idahoans increasingly made purchases online; those funds go to a special tax-relief fund. Before April, it had been averaging about $6 million a month in collections.
LOWER MEDICAID COSTS. The state’s Medicaid costs for the year are expected to be down, Adams said, because as part of the coronavirus relief package, the federal government is picking up a larger share of the bills — about 76% in most programs, vs. the usual roughly 70%. Plus, elective surgeries and other procedures are down significantly this spring, so medical bills are likely to fall below forecasts.
INCOME TAX TIMING. Income tax collections, both for individuals and corporations, reflect earnings in the previous calendar year, 2019, so they’re not expected to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Next year’s, however, are.
Adams said all state agencies have been instructed to prepare plans for possible holdbacks of up to 5% in the next fiscal year, fiscal year 2021. “That’s when you’re going to start seeing larger impacts beyond just sales tax to also include income tax as well,” he said. “No formal action has been taken at this point.”
One wild card: As of now, federal coronavirus aid to the state isn’t allowed to be used to make up state revenue shortfalls, but Adams said there’s “chatter” that Congress might loosen that restriction.
“Until we have a little more clarity, especially from the federal government, it would be premature to state what ... the plan is for ’21,” he said.
Adams said he had just participated in a call with a national association of state fiscal officers, and his colleagues in other states were reporting much gloomier outlooks.
“We’re well-positioned to weather the storm that we’re facing better than other states,” he said. “I feel very positively about our ability to close our books this fiscal year and not just balance the budget but have a positive ending balance.”
One of the last bills state lawmakers passed this year authorized the state Board of Examiners to transfer funds from the state’s rainy-day accounts to balance the state budget before the close of the fiscal year, if needed. Adams said at this point, that’s not expected to be necessary.