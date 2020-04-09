The state of Idaho is set to release information on the race and ethnicity of patients who died from COVID-19, with state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn confident that information could be available by the end of the day Thursday.
Hahn said that she hopes eventually the state can do the same for total number of cases, but with that information already put on death certificates, the data is readily available.
“We want to make sure we're transparent about that,” Hahn said Thursday. “We haven't had that many deaths, so we haven't posted that yet. Starting today we hope to post a summary information about the number of deaths by race and ethnicity.”
As of Wednesday evening, the state had reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 out of 1,232 cases. The state updates these statistics at 5 p.m. daily at coronavirus.idaho.gov.