BOISE — State officials added 619 new confirmed cases to Idaho’s COVID-19 tally Friday, down from Wednesday, which saw 691 cases and set the record for the highest number of cases reported on a single day.
On Friday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 13,752 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; that number includes 588 confirmed and 31 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Other updates from Friday:
- 3,827 people recovered
- 118 people have died (this includes four new deaths announced Friday)
- 570 were hospitalized
- 170 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 855 cases were among health care workers
- 4,595 cases were in people ages 18-29
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP
- 40-49: 1 death
- 50 – 59: 4 deaths
- 60 – 69: 15 deaths
- 70 – 79: 25 deaths
- Over 80: 73 deaths
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 5,457 cases and 32 deaths.
- Canyon County has 2,834 cases and 18 deaths.
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. daily.