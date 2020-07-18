Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

A pair of positive COVID-19 tests at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — State officials added 619 new confirmed cases to Idaho’s COVID-19 tally Friday, down from Wednesday, which saw 691 cases and set the record for the highest number of cases reported on a single day.

On Friday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 13,752 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; that number includes 588 confirmed and 31 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.

Other updates from Friday:

  • 3,827 people recovered
  • 118 people have died (this includes four new deaths announced Friday)
  • 570 were hospitalized
  • 170 cases were admitted to the ICU
  • 855 cases were among health care workers
  • 4,595 cases were in people ages 18-29

DEATHS BY AGE GROUP

  • 40-49: 1 death
  • 50 – 59: 4 deaths
  • 60 – 69: 15 deaths
  • 70 – 79: 25 deaths
  • Over 80: 73 deaths

TREASURE VALLEY

  • Ada County has 5,457 cases and 32 deaths.
  • Canyon County has 2,834 cases and 18 deaths.

CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS

As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:

  • Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
  • Wear a mask when out in public
  • Wash hand frequently
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
  • Stay home when sick

State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. daily.

