BOISE — Idaho Department Health & Welfare officials reported 57 new coronavirus cases each on Wednesday and Thursday, and unlike other recent days with spikes, the cases weren't concentrated in any particular county or area.
Instead, every region of the state appears to be showing new cases. On Wednesday, 21 of Idaho’s 44 counties reported new cases, ranging from the far north to the Treasure Valley to the far east, with each of the 21 counties reporting anywhere from one to five apiece.
On Thursday, 14 counties reported new cases:
- 13 in Cassia County
- 11 in Jerome
- Nine in Ada
- Seven in Canyon
Nearly half of Idaho’s counties — 23 of the 44 — are reporting community spread, said Niki Forbing-Orr, public information officer for Health & Welfare. That includes a three-county area in North Idaho, taking in Bonner, Kootenai and Benewah counties; Bonner and Benewah reported their first community spread on Thursday.
“That means, if you happen to be in a county where there is no community spread, you’re likely to be surrounded by counties that have community spread, just based on the numbers,” Forbing-Orr said. “It’s a great reminder that people really need to be taking these recommended precautions seriously, because COVID-19 is spreading all over the state.”
After the two days of jumps — in recent weeks, Idaho’s number of new cases had hovered in the 20s or low 30s most days — the state had a total of 3,054 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. That included 2,763 lab-confirmed cases, and 291 classified as “probable,” meaning they met the CDC definition that covers symptomatic people with epidemiological risk factors, chiefly household members of confirmed patients who have the same symptoms but aren’t tested.
There have been 318 cases among health care workers, including two new ones on Thursday and five new ones on Wednesday.
The state estimates that 2,362 Idahoans have recovered from COVID-19.
As the state’s economy continues to reopen and people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household.
- Wear a mask when out in public.
- Wash hand frequently.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow.
- Stay home when sick.