BOISE — State officials announced 550 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide case total over 14,000.
On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 14,302 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; that number includes 13,419 confirmed and 883 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
During the week of July 5-11, which is the most recent week for which data is available, 14.5% of test results statewide were positive.
Also reported Saturday:
- 119 people have died (including one new death reported Saturday)
- 3,989 were hospitalized
- 180 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 878 cases were among health care workers
CASES BY AGE GROUP
- Under 18: 1,170 cases
- 18 – 29: 4,760 cases
- 30 – 39: 2,475 cases
- 40 – 49: 2,127 cases
- 50 – 59: 1,730 cases
- 60 – 69: 1,057 cases
- 70 – 79: 547 cases
- 80 – 89: 311 cases
- Over 90: 106 cases
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP
- 40-49: 2 deaths
- 50 – 59: 4 deaths
- 60 – 69: 15 deaths
- 70 – 79: 25 deaths
- Over 80: 73 deaths
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 5,723 cases and 32 deaths. For the week ending in Friday, Ada County reported 1,261 cases.
- Canyon County has 2,986 cases and 19 deaths. Canyon County saw 917 new cases during the week ending in Friday.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 556 cases and 5 deaths.
- Twins Falls County has 920 cases and 25 deaths, with an increase of 105 from Monday to Friday.
- Kootenai County, with 977 cases and 1 death, saw 278 new cases from Monday to Friday
- 41 one of Idaho’s 44 counties have cases of COVID-19
HOSPITALIZATIONS AND EQUIPMENT
There are 471 available ventilators and 89 available ICU beds in Idaho as of Friday.
On Thursday, just xx people visited the emergency room with COVID-19-like symptoms. Twenty nine people visited the ER on Thursday with symptoms. The highest number of visits to the ER with symptoms was March 16, with 89 people.
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
A forecast from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects the US death toll will exceed 157,000 people by August 8. On Saturday, the countrywide death count kept by Johns Hopkins University was 139,266.
The CDC includes Idaho in its list of states with the greatest likelihood of larger number of deaths, according to an article from CNN.
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.