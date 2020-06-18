BOISE — Idaho reported a stunning 111 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, including 96 lab-confirmed and 15 probable; there were 57 in Ada County alone.
Canyon County had seven new cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. And another 10 new infections were reported among health care workers, on the heels of 10 the previous day as well.
Also, Kootenai County reported its first death from the coronavirus, bringing total deaths statewide thus far to 89. There's more information online at coronavirus.idaho.gov.