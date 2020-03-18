BOISE — Idaho's U.S. senators Wednesday voted in support of a second emergency aid package to help people affected by the spread of COVID-19.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or H.R. 6201, passed the Senate 90-8, following passage in the House Saturday on a 363-40 vote. It now heads to President Trump, who has voiced support.
Idaho's Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans, voted in favor.
“We are in the midst of a truly unprecedented time in modern U.S. history," Risch released in a statement. "These extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures."
According to Crapo's official website, the legislation will:
- Additional medical assistance to states for coronavirus testing without copays;
- Expand emergency nutrition assistance, including $500 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, $400 million for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, and $250 million for senior nutrition programs;
- Ensure TRICARE recipients, covered veterans and federal employees are covered for diagnostic testing, including the cost of the physician visit;
- Create an emergency paid leave program under the Family and Medical Leave Act, as well as establish other emergency sick leave measures;
- Provide tax credits to employers to cover certain wages paid to employees under the sick and family leave programs; and
- Provide $1 billion to states to process and pay unemployment benefits.
Idaho's only congressional delegate to oppose the bill was Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-District 1, who said in a statement, "After already voting to spend $8.3 billion for emergency provisions, I wasn’t comfortable spending another +/- $50b not knowing exactly what it was for (other than the portion having nothing to do with the coronavirus effort). We should have stayed until we got it right.”
Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, urged conservatives who disapproved of it to “gag and vote for it anyway," the New York Times reports.
“This is a time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers,” he McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning.
Lawmakers and the White House are already drafting another, $1 trillion economic stabilization package, to send direct payments to taxpayers and loans to businesses, the Times reports.