WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced new grants worth $342,000 to help train health care workers in rural and underserved communities in Idaho.
“Supporting a strong health workforce is essential to improving health in rural and underserved communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release. “We’ve seen stark disparities in health and healthcare access contribute to the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the Trump Administration’s work to address health disparities, these grants provide support for the training of healthcare workers in rural and underserved communities.”
The grants will pay for financial and professional support to doctors, dentists, nurses, students and faculty members in order to retain healthcare workers in rural areas, including loan cancellation and scholarships for disadvantaged students.
The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $107 million across the country for these programs, according to the release.