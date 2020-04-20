BOISE — Idaho received $625 million from the federal government under the CARES Act for coronavirus response on Monday morning, on top of an identical $625 million it received on Friday — but it can’t spend the $1.25 billion yet.
The state is still awaiting formal guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on eligible expenses. “The best information we’re working off is the actual statutory language that was in the CARES Act,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget chief. “It states that the money can be used for direct COVID expenses of the government that were incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30 of this year, and were not otherwise accounted for in the most recent budget.”
Adams is chairing a Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee appointed by the governor to oversee the $1.25 billion in federal aid Idaho’s due under the CARES Act, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Congress passed the $2 trillion relief package, and President Trump signed it into law March 27 to address public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CFAC panel also includes legislators, state and local officials, and representatives of tribal governments and businesses; it’s met three times thus far and will meet again later this week.
“We have a general idea of what will be covered,” Adams said.
The panel has reviewed $5.5 million in direct costs incurred thus far to cities, counties and state agencies, largely for sanitation and personal protective equipment, for everyone from veterans homes to first responders, along with technology to support remote work and meetings.
“We have funding from the feds that far exceeds what we anticipate our direct expenses to be,” Adams said. However, he noted, infrastructure and broadband projects along with business relief also potentially could be covered as direct expenses.
“We’re proceeding cautiously until we see the final guidance,” he said.
The funds arrived by direct transfer, and went into a special account. All expenditures will be trackable through state Controller Brandon Woolf’s “Transparent Idaho” website.