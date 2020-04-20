Idaho received $625 million from the federal government under the CARES Act for coronavirus response on Monday morning, on top of an identical $625 million it received on Friday — but it can’t spend the money yet. The state is still awaiting formal guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the money can be spent. “The best information we’re working off is the actual statutory language that was in the CARES Act,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget chief. “It states that the money can be used for direct COVID expenses of the government that were incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30 of this year, and were not otherwise accounted for in the most recent budget.”
Adams is chairing a Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee appointed by the governor to oversee the $1.25 billion in federal aid Idaho’s due under the CARES Act, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Congress passed the $2 trillion relief package and President Trump signed it into law March 27 to address public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFAC panel also includes legislators, state and local officials, and representatives of tribal governments and businesses; it’s met three times thus far and will meet again later this week. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.