BOISE — As many Latino-owned businesses find themselves left out of Paycheck Protection Program, in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little said he hopes the Idaho Rebound grants for small businesses will help keep them from "falling through the gaps."
The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the national organization of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a Zoom conference Thursday that it is requesting additional funding for Paycheck Protection Program for Latino and minority-owned small businesses. Until that funding becomes available, the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is encouraging Latino businesses to apply for the Idaho Rebound program.
In the Zoom conference, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce members asked questions about potential funding and voiced their concerns about how to begin reopening after being impacted by the novel coronavirus.
In the conference, Little discussed the $3 million in Idaho Rebound Grants are open to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
The grants will be available to Idaho businesses, both for-profit and nonprofit, with 1-50 employees, with just those with 1-19 employees eligible to apply in the “first wave” of applications, opening at noon Monday. Those with up to 50 employees could apply in the second wave, starting at noon May 18.
Ramiro Cavazos, CEO and president of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, called on Little to continue to make an effort to help fund Latino-owned businesses in Idaho.
"The Small Business Administration did not lend enough to Latinos in the first two rounds," Cavazos said over Zoom. "We are asking the governor to make an effort to make sure businesses have the option to sign up for funding."
The Idaho Rebounds program will provide grants up to $10,000 for businesses that have suffered financial stress or disrupted operations due to COVID-19-required closures. That includes those with:
- reduced sales or suspended operations
- increased costs related to COVID-19 prevention measures
- disrupted supply networks that led to shortage of critical inventory or materials
The local grant program is only open to businesses that did not qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program. The Paycheck Protection Program is a Small Business Administration loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus.
The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the League of United Latin American Citizens conducted a survey of more than 500 member Latino organizations, and found only 97 of them received money while the rest have never heard back on their applications.
During the conference, Little was asked if the state would consider setting aside a portion of the $3 million to lend to specifically Latino-owned businesses, since so many fell through the cracks in the first two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program. Little said the state does have some money set aside to potentially "plug up some of the holes" if Idaho Rebound loans still fall short.
"Those businesses are connections to the Latino community," Little said in the conference call. "This whole system only works when people are going to work."
All applications for the grants will be taken online. For information, go to coronavirus.idaho.gov. Application information is also available in Spanish by changing the language in the top right corner of the page.