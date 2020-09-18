Idaho Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group’s fourth annual Breath-a-palooza will take place online this year due to COVID-19, according to a press release, out of abundance of caution for the community as well as support group members.
The public is invited to “walk for a purpose” by registering for the virtual event, which will be 10 a.m. Saturday on Zoom. Attendance is free, and donations of all amounts make a huge difference in supporting local patients and caregivers, according to the release. Registration is at tinyurl.com/breathapalooza2020.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, or IPF, is a disease with no cure that creates scarring in the delicate lung tissue of affected patients, causing progressive, incurable lung disease, the release stated. In many cases there is no identified cause of IPF, but about 200,000 people in the U.S. are estimated to be affected by it, including approximately 2,300 people in Idaho.
“We decided now was the best time ever to continue this event because now more than ever our patients and their families need our support,” Debbie Herndon, event organizer and PFF ambassador, support group leader, said in the release. “How we live today, wearing masks and fear of COVID is how a pulmonary fibrosis patient lives their life every day — the common cold is something that can be deadly to them. I know this all too well because I watched my husband lose his battle to this disease.”
