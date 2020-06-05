Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

A pair of positive COVID-19 tests at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Since May 31, state officials have confirmed 215 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

On Friday, the state's website for coronavirus information listed 3,111 total cases of COVID-19, which included 57 new cases announced that day.

Most of the cases — 2,821 — are confirmed cases; there are 290 probable cases, which means the person is symptomatic and has epidemiological risk factors, or whose death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a contributing factor in the death without lab confirmation, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.

Of the 3,111 cases reported Friday:

  • 2,408 people, or 77%, have recovered
  • 83 have died (63 confirmed deaths, 20 probable)
  • 257 people were hospitalized
  • 98 cases were admitted to the ICU
  • 330 cases among health care workers

Fifty-four people over 80 years old have died, representing 65% of Idaho COVID-19 deaths. The 18-29 age group has seen the majority of positive cases, with 711 cases of 3,111.

TREASURE VALLEY

  • Ada County has 833 cases and 22 deaths.
  • Canyon County has 336 cases and 6 deaths.

OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY

  • Blaine County has 514 cases and 5 deaths.
  • Nez Perce County has 83 cases and 19 deaths
  • Twins Falls County has 437 cases and 23 deaths.

Twenty-three of Idaho's 44 counties are reporting community spread, said Niki Forbing-Orr, public information officer for Health & Welfare. 

As the state’s economy continues to reopen and people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:

  • Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
  • Wear a mask when out in public
  • Wash hand frequently
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
  • Stay home when sick

State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.

