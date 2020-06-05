BOISE — Since May 31, state officials have confirmed 215 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
On Friday, the state's website for coronavirus information listed 3,111 total cases of COVID-19, which included 57 new cases announced that day.
Most of the cases — 2,821 — are confirmed cases; there are 290 probable cases, which means the person is symptomatic and has epidemiological risk factors, or whose death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a contributing factor in the death without lab confirmation, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Of the 3,111 cases reported Friday:
- 2,408 people, or 77%, have recovered
- 83 have died (63 confirmed deaths, 20 probable)
- 257 people were hospitalized
- 98 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 330 cases among health care workers
Fifty-four people over 80 years old have died, representing 65% of Idaho COVID-19 deaths. The 18-29 age group has seen the majority of positive cases, with 711 cases of 3,111.
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 833 cases and 22 deaths.
- Canyon County has 336 cases and 6 deaths.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 514 cases and 5 deaths.
- Nez Perce County has 83 cases and 19 deaths
- Twins Falls County has 437 cases and 23 deaths.
Twenty-three of Idaho's 44 counties are reporting community spread, said Niki Forbing-Orr, public information officer for Health & Welfare.
As the state’s economy continues to reopen and people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
— Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.