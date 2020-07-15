BOISE — State officials added 727 new COVID-19 cases to Idaho’s tally Wednesday, breaking the single-day case number record yet again. The previous single-day record was 556 on Saturday.
The number of daily reported deaths also hit a record of eight, including four in Ada County, three in Canyon County and one in Jerome County, according to KTVB.
Canyon County has replaced Ada County as the daily hot spot, with 269 cases added on Wednesday, KTVB reports. Ada County followed with 199 new cases.
Since Idaho started tracking cases in March:
- 12,445 cases reported (That includes 808 probable cases of people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case and showed symptoms but weren't tested.)
- 111 deaths (That includes one in Ada County on Wednesday not yet reported by the state.)
- 3,513 presumed recoveries, meaning the patient is alive 30 days post-onset
- 526 hospitalizations
- 151 admitted to the ICU
- 811 cases among health care workers
CASES BY AGE GROUP
- Under 18: 1,005 cases
- 18-29: 4,206 cases
- 30-39: 2,119 cases
- 40-49: 1,819 cases
- 50-59: 1,505 cases
- 60-69: 916 cases
- 70-79: 483 cases
- 80-89: 272 cases
- Over 90: 102 cases
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 4,880 total cases and 29 deaths.
- Canyon County has 2,555 cases and 15 deaths.
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov at 5 p.m. daily.