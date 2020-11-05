A 53-year-old incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital.
A rapid COVID-19 test gave a positive result for the man on Oct. 23, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. The man never displayed the symptoms of the disease. Prior to the test, he was diagnosed with other health conditions.
The man was transported from Idaho State Correctional Institution to a Boise hospital at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at 9:23 a.m. Thursday.
Idaho State Correctional Institution is a 1,429-bed, men’s correctional facility south of Boise.
This the fourth reported death of a person with COVID-19 in IDOC custody.
As of Wednesday, 12,387 state inmates have been tested for the disease; 10,163 of those came back negative, while another 110 are pending, according to IDOC's website.