BOISE — State officials added 500 new confirmed and probable cases to Idaho’s COVID-19 tally Friday, breaking a single-day record that was set earlier this week when 487 new cases were reported on Tuesday.
Idaho has reported its four highest case counts in the last four days, and seven of its highest counts in the last eight days.
Idaho's testing rate has has also leaped, with Friday's 479 confirmed cases making up around 11.3% of new test results. That exceeds Idaho's overall test rate of 8.2%.
From July 5-10, 1,160 cases were counted in Ada and Canyon counties, eclipsing the 935 cases reported from June 28 to July 3, last week's Monday through Friday split.
On Friday, July 3, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 9,928 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. After a death on both July 7 and July 5, coronavirus has claimed 101 lives in Idaho to date.
Most of the cases — 9,219 — are confirmed cases; there are 709 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Of the 9,928 statewide cases reported Friday:
- 101 died, making Idaho's death rate just over 1%
- 449 were hospitalized — Thursday and Friday had the highest number of people hospitalized, with 106 and 86 respectively
- 3,066 were presumed recovered
- 138 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 708 cases were among health care workers
The 18-29 age group has seen the most positive cases, with 3,427 or 34.5% of cases.
No one under 50 years old has died in Idaho due to COVID-19, though new hospitalizations have made hospital beds more scarce than they've been since April 20; 78 were estimated to be available Friday, whereas 71 were open on April 20.
Sixty-four COVID-19-related deaths, or 63.4% of total deaths, in Idaho occurred in people over 80. The same age group accounts for only 304 cases.
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 3,790 cases and 25 deaths. Between Monday and Friday, cases increased by 705.
- Canyon County has 1,777 cases and 10 deaths. That’s an increase in 455 cases from Monday to Friday.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Kootenai County has 630 cases and 1 death; 227 of those cases have been reported since June 5.
- Twins Falls County has 812 cases and 25 deaths.
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.