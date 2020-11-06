BOISE — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Idaho has made it impossible for four public health districts to do complete contact tracing.
South Central Public Health District, Central District Health, Southwest District Health and the Panhandle Health District have case backlogs and delays, preventing their disease investigation teams from contacting all new reported cases or those cases' close contacts.
“The reality we are facing is that levels of community transmission are making the critical work of investigation and contact tracing diluted. Simply put, we need the cooperation of our community members to do all they can to reduce their risk and protect themselves, their loved ones and fellow community members," Panhandle district spokeswoman Katherine Hoyer said in a statement.
With the recent increase in cases, health districts have been forced to prioritize calls by age, focusing on people most at risk for severe symptoms and those most likely to spread the disease.
Southwest District Health officials and Central District Health officials are asking people in their counties, including Canyon and Ada, to reduce their time in public spaces, wear masks and keep their distance from others.
“These sacrifices are critical to getting back to a more manageable case rate for our communities and protecting our most vulnerable residents,” stated Russ Duke, Central District Health director.
This week alone, Ada County will break a record number of COVID-19 cases with more than 1,500 new positives. Elmore County is seeing high rates of disease, with a case rate of 35 per 100,000 population in the rural county. Southwest District Health has seen 200 new cases reported per day, nearly tripling disease investigators caseloads with no new staff.
“We desperately need the community’s help to dial back the numbers. The investigations team is doing our very best to keep up with the demand, including working overtime, but with the drastic increase in positive cases in such a short time, we need the help of the public to try to keep the cases down,” said Jaime Aanensen, Environmental and Community Health Division Administrator for Southwest District Health.