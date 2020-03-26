As part of its strategy to address coronavirus concerns, the Idaho Health Data Exchange is providing temporary free access to its portal for all health care providers who are caring for residents of Idaho and neighboring communities.
IHDE was created in 2008 as a result of the efforts of the Health Quality Planning Commission, which was charged with promoting improved quality of care and health outcomes through investment in health information technology, according to a press release.
The exchange enables doctors, nurses, labs, and other medical providers to securely access their patient’s electronic health information quickly, 24/7, to improve the speed, quality, safety, and cost of patient care.
For more information, visit www.idahohde.org.
“We feel this is important due to the susceptibility of individuals with comorbid conditions, as well as having IRIS information (e.g. influenza, pneumonia) available as part of a complete medical record to help support care for citizens who are at risk from coronavirus,” said Dr. Craig Jones, Chief Medical Officer, IHDE. “We are currently assessing our connections to labs around the State which also may add some valuable information on completed tests.”
If health care providers and organizations would like to have access to the IHDE Clinical Portal, they can add up to four staff initially. To do so, email covid-19@idahohde.org and include a prioritized list of providers and support staff names and contact information.
