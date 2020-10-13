BOISE — Health care leaders from around southern Idaho on Tuesday warned that hospitals were facing a "third surge" of COVID-19 cases and asked the community to take stricter precautions to help save lives.
"There is an increase in COVID-19 in our community, which frankly is frightening," said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Saint Alphonsus Health System's chief clinical officer, during an online press conference.
The high rate of infection caused doctors to warn the community to avoid treating Halloween like normal.
"We can't do things as we've done before. We can make Halloween a low-risk event, or we can try to be normal and have a high-risk event and spread the virus around the community," said Dr. Richard Augustus, West Valley Medical Center's chief medical officer.
Augustus said families with children should plan for low-risk events such as home scavenger hunts, a scary movie night and avoid traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating or big, indoor crowds at Halloween parties.
"Do not go outside and trick or treat, be careful and be creative. … It is not a point in this pandemic where we can stop being careful," Augustus said.
The state's average daily incidence rate has steadily increased since mid-September and has returned to peak levels seen in July. The rate hit a new high Sunday with 32.3 new cases per 100,000, based on a seven-day average, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The Magic Valley has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases as well becoming an Idaho hot spot, said Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke's vice president of medical affairs.
"There are an increasing number of patients in the hospital, about a quarter of the total census," Kern said, meaning a quarter of the hospital's beds were taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Because hospitalizations lag roughly a week for COVID-19 infections, Kern said the hospital could see up to half of its beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
"With precautions, we saw controlled numbers and were doing OK until, I think, people started relaxing and getting less controlled with their activities in the community," Kern said.
Kern and all of the other physicians in the forum warned about people letting their guard down against the pandemic.
"There have been a few dozen cases of COVID that have required hospitalization of children locally, and there have been cases in the most severe category as well," St. Luke’s Children’s Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell said.
Bramwell said one previously healthy teenager who contracted COVID-19 was rushed to Salt Lake City for a heart transplant after suffering complications from the novel coronavirus.
"This can be commonly inconsequential, but there is a subset of people who get exceptionally sick," Bramwell said.
"It's like playing Russian roulette," Nemerson said of contracting the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, the Associated Press reports. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Idaho has recorded more than 48,660 cases of COVID-19 and 510 deaths.