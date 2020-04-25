BOISE — In the last week, state officials have confirmed 219 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
On April 18, the state's website for coronavirus information listed 1,668 total cases, with 1,577 confirmed and 91 probable.
State officials announced Saturday a total of 1,887 cases, which included 17 new cases.
Most of the cases — 1,760 — are confirmed cases; there are 127 probable cases, which means the person is symptomatic and has epidemiological risk factors, or whose death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a contributing factor in the death without lab confirmation, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) is the strain of virus causing the disease, COVID-19 (coronavirus 2019).
Of the 1,887 cases reported Saturday:
- 938 people have recovered
- 56 have died
- 169 people were hospitalized
- 72 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 234 cases among healthcare workers
All of the deaths in Idaho have been in people over 50 years of age:
- 50-59 years old: two deaths
- 60-69 years old: seven deaths
- 70-79 years old: 11 deaths
- 80+: 31 deaths
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 650 cases and 15 deaths.
- Canyon County has 231 cases and six deaths.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 490 cases and five deaths.
- Nez Perce County has 58 cases and 13 deaths
- Twins Falls County has 152 cases and 11 deaths.
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov every day at 5 p.m.