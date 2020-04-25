Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

A pair of positive COVID-19 tests at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — In the last week, state officials have confirmed 219 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

On April 18, the state's website for coronavirus information listed 1,668 total cases, with 1,577 confirmed and 91 probable.

State officials announced Saturday a total of 1,887 cases, which included 17 new cases.

Most of the cases — 1,760 — are confirmed cases; there are 127 probable cases, which means the person is symptomatic and has epidemiological risk factors, or whose death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a contributing factor in the death without lab confirmation, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.

SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) is the strain of virus causing the disease, COVID-19 (coronavirus 2019).

Of the 1,887 cases reported Saturday:

  • 938 people have recovered
  • 56 have died
  • 169 people were hospitalized
  • 72 cases were admitted to the ICU
  • 234 cases among healthcare workers

All of the deaths in Idaho have been in people over 50 years of age:

  • 50-59 years old: two deaths
  • 60-69 years old: seven deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 11 deaths
  • 80+: 31 deaths

TREASURE VALLEY

  • Ada County has 650 cases and 15 deaths.
  • Canyon County has 231 cases and six deaths.

OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY

  • Blaine County has 490 cases and five deaths.
  • Nez Perce County has 58 cases and 13 deaths
  • Twins Falls County has 152 cases and 11 deaths.

State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov every day at 5 p.m.

Tags

Load comments