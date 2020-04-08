BOISE — Soldiers with the Idaho National Guard joined with civilian volunteers at the Boise Centre Wednesday to help pack boxes of food for Idaho children in need.
Normally the contents of these boxes would get to children in a special package at school each Friday as part of Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack Program. The program provides nutritious food to low-income students over the weekend.
School closures, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, have forced the Idaho Foodbank to adapt the program in an effort to keep distributing the food to students forced to stay at home by the pandemic.
Although the normal backpack would contain enough food for a weekend, the boxes being packed Wednesday included the equivalent of five backpacks. That’s enough food for 10 breakfast meals, 10 lunches, 10 dinners and 10 snacks.
“So grateful to have the opportunity to use this big facility so that we can build some backpacks for children who are in need,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This is a different way for us to provide the backpack program food, because we are in different times.”
Vauk continued, “We’ve been able to bring in our support from the National Guard, again, so very grateful that we’ve had that support. They’re here, happy to give back to their community and preparing these cases of food.”
Boise Centre, an Ada County disaster response location, provided storage and floor space for the operation, while still allowing volunteers to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“We are very happy to be a community partner with the Idaho Foodbank,” said Boise Centre Executive Director Pat Rice. “We look forward to working with them over the next couple of months.”
The partnership will continue as Boise Centre has agreed to donate space for additional Idaho Foodbank activities throughout the month of April.