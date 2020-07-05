The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced Wednesday that its 2020 grant application process is open now until July 31 to Idaho 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, nutrition awareness, and/or promote healthy eating. Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food, acquire nutrition education materials, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and/or promote access to and benefit from all these activities and resources for underserved and marginalized populations in Idaho, according to a press release.
Applications can be found online or a hardcopy can be requested by sending an email to grants@idahofoodbankfund.org. Grants will be awarded in early October.
The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits. It is administered by Catholic Charities of Idaho, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho and The Idaho Foodbank. The fund is financed by Idaho taxpayers when they donate through a “check off” box on their Idaho State tax returns.
Clarifications about the application include:
- Hunger relief organizations serving Idahoans are eligible to apply for these grants.
- Applications will ask how the request has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, but being affected by the pandemic is not required to receive funding.
- Applicants do not need to be associated with the steward organizations mentioned above to apply for or receive funding.
More information and the online application form is at idahofoodbankfund.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County has announced a slight change to grab-and-go meal sites, effective June 29. Meals will return to breakfast lunch combos, according to a press release. This is due to families requesting a lunch-time pick-up instead of dinner time.
Pre-packaged grab-and-go meals will be available to any child, not just Club members. Parents will be able to get both breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday between the hours of 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following drive-thru locations:
Riverfront Park in Garden City (next to Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County)
E. 42nd St.
Garden City, ID 83714
Meridian Elementary School
1035 NW First St.
Meridian, ID 83642
Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch will be available for children ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Meals will be provided each day while supplies last. No application is needed.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County is also collaborating with Grasmick Produce to provide USDA Family Farmers to Family Food boxes at the following times:
- Every Wednesday at Meridian Elementary Playground
- Every Wednesday Boys & Girls Club of Nampa
- Every Thursday at Riverfront Park in Garden City
A limited amount of boxes is available at each site please; community members are encouraged show up early. These boxes are available to anyone in need, not just families of the Boys & Girls Club.