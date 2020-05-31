Idaho Department of Labor announced Friday it has contracted with a call center to provide additional personnel for those who want to talk to someone about their claim. The goal is for claimants to eventually experience shorter hold times, according to a press release.
All claimants who call Idaho Department of Labor, beginning Monday, will be directed to call a new toll-free number — 833-410-1009 — where an additional 30 people will be available to answer calls, take new claims over the phone and unlock accounts, among other tasks. The call center will be staffed to answer calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Spanish speaking agents will also be available.
Idaho Department of Labor said it has recently hired 20 people and continues to use staff members from other divisions in the agency to help handle the increase in claims.
Boise City Department of Arts and History announced it and the City of Boise have partnered to offer $150,000 in grant money for projects. The Arts & History Grants will be awarded in two rounds, according to Boise City Department of Arts and History. Boise residents and others with projects that take place within Boise city limits are welcome to apply for grant amounts between $1,000 and $5,000.
- The first round opens Monday and closes on June 30 for projects occurring between Oct. 1 to and March 30, 2021.
- The second round opens on Oct. 7 and closes on Nov. 5 for projects occurring between April 1 and September 30, 2021.
Interested applicants can access grant criteria starting Monday: boiseartsandhistory.org/grants.
FedEx announced it has launched its #SupportSmall Grants Program, Nampa Chamber of Commerce shared, which will select 200 struggling U.S. businesses, awarding each a $5,000 grant and a $500 credit for FedEx Office print and business services. The application deadline is June 12.
Self-employed individuals economically impacted by COVID-19 are still able to apply for up to $7,500 in cash support through the Idaho Rebounds cash grants for small businesses. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until grants are fully expended or upon close of business on July 17, whichever occurs first. More information is available at rebound.idaho.gov.
