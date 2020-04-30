With the COVID-19 pandemic changing everything in the run-up to this year's May 19 primary, the Idaho Debates are continuing, but temporarily shifting formats.
The Idaho Debates, which air statewide on Idaho Public Television and are co-sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, Idaho universities, the League of Women Voters and more, are a longtime Idaho tradition during election times.
Candidates in congressional primary races have been given the opportunity to participate in a remote Q&A via video teleconferencing with moderator Melissa Davlin. Instead of a debate with their opponents, each candidate will be asked the same questions on issues relevant to their congressional race. In races where two candidates are participating, those answers will be spliced together to give voters a clear picture of where the politicians stand. Each program will be a half-hour in length, and will be broadcast on Idaho Public Television and available online at idahoptv.org.
"Though these are unusual times, the Idaho Debates team is committed to bringing Idaho voters information about candidates in their own words," the Idaho Debates team said in a statement.
The first installment will air this Friday at 8:30 p.m., and will feature the two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to face GOP Sen. Jim Risch in the fall, Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas. Risch is unopposed in the primary.
On May 7 at 8:30 p.m., the two Democrats vying for the 1st Congressional District seat will be featured, Rudy Soto and Staniela Nicolova.
On May 8, also at 8:30 p.m., the two challengers in the GOP primaries for both the 1st and 2nd Congressional District seats, Nicholas Jones and Kevin Rhoades, will be featured. Both incumbents, 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher and 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson, declined to participate.