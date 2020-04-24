BOISE — Idaho has now received the guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how it can spend the $1.25 billion in federal aid the state has received under the CARES Act, and in addition to covering direct expenses for coping with COVID-19, it can cover grant programs to aid affected small businesses.
The state panel that’s overseeing the distribution of the federal aid, the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, met Friday, and Chairman Alex Adams, the governor’s budget director, called that “probably the most interesting one, because while not directly in the original CARES Act, it’s a logical outgrowth.”
The guidance says the state could use some of the money for “providing economic support to those suffering from employment or business interruptions,” and offers this specific example: “Grants to small businesses to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures.”
“We’ve had some discussions about what this might look like, since Treasury specifically opened the door to this as a possibility,” Adams told the panel, which met via teleconference. So the panel will be focusing on that at its next meeting in the coming week, to “see how we can provide support to the smaller businesses sooner rather than later,” he said.
Idaho has received the full $1.25 billion it’s due under the CARES Act, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Congress passed the $2 trillion relief package, and President Trump signed it into law March 27 to address public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CFAC panel also includes legislators, state and local officials, and representatives of tribal governments and businesses; it’s met four times thus far, and has been tallying direct expenses already incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic by state, local and tribal governments. So far, the panel has identified $5.5 million in direct expenditures already incurred, largely for sanitation and personal protective equipment for everyone from veterans homes to first responders, along with technology to support remote work and public meetings.
The Treasury guidance says the state can use the money for expenses incurred due to COVID-19 that were not accounted for in the most recent budget, and were incurred between March and December of this year. It covers an array of possible expenses, including public health, technology, distance learning, improving tele-work, food delivery, required services to state prisons and homeless populations and more.
It also specifies that any funds not used for eligible expenses must be returned to the federal treasury.