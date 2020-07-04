BOISE — State officials added 398 new confirmed cases to Idaho's coronavirus tally Friday, breaking a single-day record that was set earlier this week when 341 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
From June 28 to July 3, 935 cases were counted in Ada and Canyon counties, eclipsing the 904 cases reported from June 22-27.
On Friday, July 3, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 6,994 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
Most of the cases — 6,401 — are confirmed cases; there are 593 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Of the 6,994 statewide cases reported Friday:
- 93 people have died
- 355 were hospitalized
- 121 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 558 cases were among health care workers
The 18-29 age group has seen the most positive cases, with 2,447 or 35% of cases.
No one under 50 years old has died in Idaho due to COVID-19.
Sixty-one COVID-19-related deaths, or 65.6% of total deaths, in Idaho occurred in people over 80. The same age group accounts for only 241 cases.
According to the state’s coronavirus information website, 100,474 tests have been conducted in state labs; there were 2,355 new tests reported Friday.
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 2,507 cases and 23 deaths. Between Monday and Friday, cases increased by 547.
- Canyon County has 1,092 cases and 6 deaths. That’s an increase in 388 cases from Monday to Friday.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 539 cases and 5 deaths.
- Twins Falls County has 656 cases and 25 deaths.
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.