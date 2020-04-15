When Marley Bridges turns 24 over the weekend, she won’t be celebrating at home in Idaho. She’ll be spending it at a temporary new home in New York City, where she is starting a three-month shift as a certified nursing assistant on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bridges had been a CNA at Mountain View Hospital for the past year, a gap year she took before earning her degree from Boise State University. She felt that she could be more helpful, and earn more practical experience on working during a crisis, in another state so she approached a staffing company and asked to be temporarily relocated.
“I have two good hands and two good feet and wanted to do something more about the virus,” Bridges said.
Her new workspace will be the Jacob Javits Convention Center, an events building in Manhattan that has been retrofit into a makeshift hospital by the Army Corps of Engineers. The repurposed Javits Center was originally intended to be used to treat the patients without the coronavirus, letting the hospitals focus on the infection, but the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases eventually led to the change in focus.
As a CNA for the field hospital, Bridges expects she will be working with patients as they move into and out of the intensive care units throughout the city. Earlier this week, the managers at the center told her that they were treating 15 patients in a critical condition.
Bridges will earn three times what she was making at Mountain View to be a crisis nurse, and was able to book cheap flights and a temporary apartment using her stipend. She had never been to New York City before, and doesn’t know a single person there.
“When you start a new job, you at least know who your bosses are going to be. I don’t even know that,” Bridges said.
The thousands of beds set up in the Javits and other military-run facilities haven’t been used to their capacity yet, but the facility should still reflect New York’s position as a hotspot for the new virus. More than 1% of the state population has tested positive for the coronavirus. New York had thousands more people hospitalized from virus infections on Wednesday than the total number of people who have been tested in Idaho.
The move and risks have led to mixed reactions from Bridges’ friends and family as she prepares to travel out of state.
“I think everyone is a mixture of scared and proud, which has been a hard combination for me. The anticipation has been there for weeks, the reality that I’ve chosen to do this and leave everyone I care about back here has been very hard,” Bridges said.
When she comes home from her shift at the Javits Center, Bridges said she plans to self-quarantine for at least two weeks to make sure she isn’t bringing the virus back to Idaho Falls. She then plans to finish the remaining classes she needs from Boise State before applying to nursing school.