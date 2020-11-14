BOISE — The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon Counties has continued to rise along with the state average.
According to state data released Friday, Canyon County’s 7-day moving average is 66.5 cases per 100,000, and Ada County’s is 45.5 cases per 100,000. On Nov. 7, Ada County recorded a 7-day moving average of 64, and 59 in Canyon. A week before, on Oct. 31, Canyon’s average was 43, Ada’s was 40.
Idaho is averaging 63 cases per 100,000 statewide as of Friday. On Nov. 7, the rate was 55.5.
State officials added 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths to the statewide totals Saturday.
Southwest District Health has recommended the 7-day moving average of daily confirmed and probable cases as a good indicator to reference. With a population of approximately 100,000 people in Nampa, SWDH recommended a good target number not to exceed is 10 cases per day (on the 7-day moving average) in Nampa.
The three counties with the highest 7-day moving average are Lewis County with 115, Madison with 113 and Twin Falls County with 110.
Idaho recorded a 17% positive COVID-19 test rate statewide for the week of Nov. 1-7; this is the most recent week for which data is available. Ada County's positive test rate is 13% during the same time period; Canyon's was 18%.
Updated Friday:
- 602 ever admitted to ICU
- 4,573 asymptomatic cases
- 4,457 cases in health care workers
- 6 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children
- 34,482 recovered
- 3,102 ever hospitalized
NEW CASES
Ada County reported 1,534 new cases for the week ending Saturday. Canyon County followed with 1,070. Kootenai County reported 685 cases during the same time period; Twin Falls County added 671. Bonneville County reported 670, rounding out the five counties that reported the most cases.
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old as of Friday.
- 0 – 4: 1,245 cases, an increase of 115 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 5 – 12: 2,739 cases, an increase of 295 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 13 – 17: 4,083 cases, an increase of 497 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 18– 29: 21,783 cases, an increase of 1,938 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 30 – 39: 13,052 cases, an increase of 1,271 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 40 – 49: 12,209 cases, an increase of 1,148 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 50 – 59: 10,071 cases, an increase of 913 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 60 – 69: 7,080 cases, an increase of 683 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 70 – 79: 4,225 cases, an increase of 400 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 80 – 89: 2,070 cases, an increase of 168 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- Over 90: 663 cases, an increase of 55 between Nov. 7 and Friday
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 45% of COVID-19 deaths, and 55% are men, as of Friday.
- Under 18: No recorded deaths
- 18 – 29: One death, no increase
- 30 – 39: Five deaths, no increase
- 40 – 49: 14 deaths, no increase
- 50 – 59: 28 deaths, an increase of two between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 60 – 69: 99 deaths, an increase of four between Nov. 7 and Friday
- 70 – 79: 199 deaths, an increase of 24 between Nov. 7 and Friday
- Over 80: 406 deaths, an increase of 39 between Nov. 7 and Friday
Idaho is averaging 42 deaths per 100,000 population.
People over 60 years old represent 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho, according to data from Friday.
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 25%, or 125 of 508 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 22%
- Daily percent positive: 20%
- 1,109 tests administered, 393 pending, 142 positive
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 18%, or 63 of 285 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 23%
- 42 tests administered, 7 pending, 6 positive
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.