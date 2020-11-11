NAMPA — A group of Idaho business leaders this week published an open letter in Idaho newspapers, including the Idaho Press, pleading with communities to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
Spearheaded by Idaho Business for Education leader Rod Gramer, the letter asks Idahoans to look at the state's position as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals strain under the number of patients needing care.
"As we write this, Idaho has a higher positivity-rate than all our neighboring states, some by a factor of three to four times. We have more deaths than Utah even though that state has almost twice the population. We have 19,000 more people infected than Oregon and almost as many deaths, even though Oregon has more than twice our population," the letter said.
Gramer said numbers like that were why 72 business leaders came together to write and publish the letter, representing industries ranging from medicine to tourism to public relations.
"It we don't contain it the best we can, it threatens everything we are going to do in Idaho. It threatens schools opening, businesses opening, the economy," Gramer said.
"We felt like we had to speak out and urge our fellow Idahoans to do all they can to help stop the spread of this virus before it gets worse and does great damage to our state."
Idaho as of Monday evening had counted 74,277 total cases and 698 deaths since March, with 1,266 new cases reported Monday. People are sick and tired of dealing with the virus, Gramer said, but to stop the current surge in cases, everyone needs to take precautions and make sure they're being safe.
"We're at this critical juncture right now. If we all lean in on this, if we all row in the same direction and follow proven steps to help stop the spread, we have a fighting chance of containing this until we get the vaccine," Gramer said.
On Monday, Pfizer released findings that showed its new COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective against the virus. While it is unclear when the general population could receive the vaccine, it is possible frontline health care workers could get the vaccine in early 2021. However, people will still need to take precautions against COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing masks until then.
Jess Flynn, the founder and CEO of Red Sky Public Relations, signed the letter too because she believes Idahoans need to look out for one another.
"We recognize how fiercely independent Idaho is, but we also know how we take care of each other," Flynn said.
"It's time to step up and do what we need to do."