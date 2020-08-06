Idaho Business for Education officials collected nearly 1,300 donated computers across the state Wednesday to provide for local students in remote-learning environments for the upcoming school year.
The coalition of business leaders organized 47 drop-off locations throughout Idaho and, with the help of over 100 volunteers, collected the devices Wednesday, which the governor proclaimed as Close the Divide Day. They also collected nearly $20,000 in cash donations, which can be used to buy computers or internet service for students without access.
A State Board of Education survey showed nearly 200,000 students don’t have a computer at home, and another 30,000 do not have internet service.
"Close the Divide Day was truly a community effort, but there is still so much work to be done," Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer said in a statement. "Our Close the Divide campaign will continue until school starts in September. If you want to help, there is still time to do so."
Most school districts will start the school year in mid- to late-August with either a fully online or a blended learning approach, while the West Ada School District has postponed its start day to Sept. 8.
Idaho Business for Education has been working to collect computer devices for students in need since April, and will continue accepting donations through the end of the month. You can reach out to lbarbour@idahobe.org for more information or go to idahobe.org/close.