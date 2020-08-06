From left to right, Alishia Jones, Heather Brown and Jill Cryder work to prepare laptops for distribution to local students on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Kendall Idaho Center Auto Mall in Nampa, as part if Idaho Business for Education’s Community Activation Project to bridge the digital divide. An IBE statewide donation drive on Aug. 5 brought in 1,300 more devices and $20,000.