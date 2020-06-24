Coronavirus image generic

BOISE — Idaho set a new record for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 243 new cases statewide — eclipsing the previous high of 222 on April 2.

Wednesday's new cases included 223 lab-confirmed and 20 classified as "probable," which means they're people exposed to a lab-confirmed case who show the same symptoms, but who haven't been tested.

Of the new cases, 101 were in Ada County, which also set a new record. That brings Ada's tally to 1,484 coronavirus cases to date; statewide, the tally is 4,645, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

Canyon County reported 52 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 546 to date.

Idaho also logged another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 90; that death occurred in Ada County.

Wednesday's tally included 22 new infections among health care workers, the largest increase since at least the end of April, for a total to date of 449. Idaho also added two new hospitalizations from COVID-19 for a total of 300.

Of the confirmed cases in Idaho, 3,610 have recovered.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

