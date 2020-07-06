BOISE — Idaho on Monday had its fourth straight day of 300-plus new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 8,000 total cases.
Monday’s new case count of 319 was lower than the previous three days and came in under the single-day record high of 398 positive tests, but the trend of rising case counts continues, according to the state’s coronavirus.idaho.gov website.
There have been over 1,000 new cases in Idaho since Friday, bringing the state total to 8,052. That includes 616 probable cases, which are people exposed to a lab-confirmed case who show the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Of Idaho’s confirmed cases, 2,907 have recovered, according to Idaho’s definition of recovery, which includes individuals who are still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.
Ada and Canyon counties account for nearly 55% of the state’s total cases, while making up nearly 40% of the state’s overall population.
Ada County is leading all counties in the state by total case numbers, with 3,073 total cases reported as of Monday, according to Central District Health. Canyon County is second, with 1,399 confirmed and probable cases, the state’s website shows.
The majority of Idaho’s cases are among people aged 18 to 29. The state is reporting 94 deaths related to COVID-19, including 23 in Ada County and six in Canyon.