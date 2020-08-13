BOISE — The Idaho Botanical Garden is looking to raise $150,000 through a fundraising drive, in order to preserve its plants and grounds, and to support staff, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The fundraising campaign, which is based on memberships, donations and partnerships, has already raised $30,000 since it began Aug. 1; the drive ends Sept. 30.
"As you may have heard, the financial implications due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past five months have been devastating to the Garden. Staff members have been laid off and operations have been severely reduced. The pandemic is impacting ALL of the Garden’s programs — admissions, memberships, weddings, field trips, concerts, and education," a press release from the Idaho Botanical Garden said.
The Idaho Botanical Garden has continued to host events like July's storytelling gathering, shows by the Boise Contemporary Theater and other performances in the Garden, said Jennifer Dunmire, the development director for the organization.
"We've had our own events, some small scale ones, but the capacity is less," Dunmire said. "We're still not reaching the budgets we need to keep going throughout the year with the staff we have. Everyone is working extra hard, and we're hoping by fall to reach that goal of $150,000 to support what could be an even greater loss later in the season."