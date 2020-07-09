BOISE — Idaho again added over 400 new positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the state to 9,428 total cases since the pandemic began.
Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday — two in Ada County and one in Canyon County — bringing the state total to 101, KTVB reports.
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Welfare's dashboard showed 459 new cases statewide, with 433 of those cases confirmed positive tests and 26 probable. This is the third straight day of 400-plus positive tests in Idaho.
The new numbers come hours after Gov. Brad Little unveiled a plan for reopening schools this fall, and announced that Idaho would stay in Stage 4 of his Idaho Rebounds reopening plan for another two weeks.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said the state has not only seen more cases overall in recent weeks and slight uptick among health care workers, but an increase in hospitalizations — although people "aren't in general as severely ill as what we saw in the first wave."
She added Idaho has about a 10-day supply of personal protective equipment available to hospitals, as well as more than 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators.
Of the 8,740 cases in Idaho confirmed with a test, 3,022 are presumed to have recovered, meaning the patient is alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.
The largest share of the state's cases are among 18-29-year-olds. No patients below the age of 50 have died, according to state data.