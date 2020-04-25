Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced a new public-private task force that will build the state's strategy for COVID-19 testing.
This step comes weeks after private sector professionals had already formed their own testing initiatives to address what they saw as a lack of speedy, available tests for Idahoans. Crush the Curve Idaho started offering nasal swab tests to essential workers in early April, then on Tuesday expended to offer antibody testing, which is done through a blood draw, to the broader population. Another antibody testing effort, ACT Idaho, began offering tests Wednesday.
Since Idaho's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 13, over 19,000 Idahoans have been tested, state data shows. That data doesn't include some numbers from Crush the Curve or ACT Idaho. That's because the antibody tests, which show if a person developed antibodies to virus days after becoming infected, are only FDA-approved for data collection purposes under the agency's emergency use rules.
Still, antibody tests have been used for data collection in other places across the country. Idaho's state government is only relying on information from the more widely used method of nasal swab testing. It means a whole set of data is being collected about the new coronavirus in Idaho that is not yet being reflected in the state's official numbers, and underscores the difference in response to the new coronavirus by the private sector and the state.
Clearwater Analytics founder Mike Boren, who sits on the governor's new task force, was among 28 Idaho business leaders who banded together to form Crush the Curve Idaho. Boren held a press conference in Meridian Wednesday to announce that Crush the Curve had tested almost 2,000 people at its Meridian test site, with a goal to reach 18,000 tests, roughly a tenth of the state population, by May 1.
The effort mirrors a similar initiative in Utah — with the key difference that in Utah, it was the state government that approached businesses about the prospect of rolling out widespread testing.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is collecting antibody data, but not using it to confirm cases — though it may help determine probable cases, according to a department statement emailed to the Idaho Press Friday.
"We have talked with Crush the Curve this week, and they have confirmed that they will be sharing their test results with us," the statement reads. "This may be used to determine probable cases if there is additional symptom or epidemiologic evidence."
The department said it follows guidelines from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, which is still defining the criteria for diagnosing COVID-19 through a blood test.
IDAHO'S INITIAL RESPONSE
Ryan Cole, ACT Idaho co-founder and CEO/medical director of Cole Diagnostics laboratory in Garden City, estimates he could have handled between 35,000 and 40,000 nasal swab tests for COVID-19 by this point, if he'd been able to work with the state. His lab has a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machine — one of the machines needed to run the test.
In March, with the virus continuing to spread in Idaho, Cole needed the machine’s manufacturing company to run a software update so he could run tests. The company was, however, prioritizing larger labs outside of Idaho.
Idaho was also using those regional labs and, thus, Idahoans had to wait for test results, sometimes for days at a time. There was also Idaho’s state laboratory, run by the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, but it could only handle a limited number of cases — by mid-March, that number was about 60 tests a day.
Still, Cole reached out to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories to tell officials he had a PCR machine. State officials didn’t indicate they were interested.
He feels the bureau could have handled the situation differently.
“Since they inspect and certify all the labs in the state, they could’ve said, ‘OK, who in the state — St. Luke’s, Saint Al’s, Dr. Cole … who has what machines?'" he said.
Cole estimates Idaho has about 30 labs that could have pooled their resources and worked with the state, but the national supply chain of testing materials was flowing toward the corporate laboratories out of state — and Idaho kept using them.
“And to their credit (the state government is) doing all they can, and they were scrambling," Cole said. "But they were taking more (of) the federal directive, instead of a state leadership directive."
But Health and Welfare, in its statement Friday, said private companies did not contact the state lab about coordinating on a testing effort. Nor did the state reach out to commercial labs to enhance its testing capacity, the statement reads, "because the state does not see patients, collect samples, or provide clinical care."
Rather, "Idaho public health is working to help facilitate the expansion of testing where it is needed in the state using all available clinical testing resources," according to the department.
As of Friday evening, the state lab had processed roughly 17% of Idaho's tests, while the rest went to commercial labs.
CRUSH THE CURVE
Part of Crush the Curve's approach to obtain testing supplies, at a time when they were in such high demand, was to reach out to commercial labs and supplies across the country. In a matter of days, with the shared efforts of more than a dozen Idaho companies, Crush the Curve had compiled a stockpile of nasal swab tests.
“We called all the labs that we could find around the country that had capacity, that were … fully certified commercial labs that had extra capacity," one of the initiative's leaders, Tommy Ahlquist, said. "That’s the only difference, is they’re labs that … weren’t at full capacity that did establish a relationship with us.”
Ahlquist, a developer and former emergency room doctor, also turned to Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox for help.
In order to get more Utahns tested, the state formed a partnership with a group of businesses in the private sector, which uses the same “Crush the Curve” slogan as the Idaho group. Cox said he advised Ahlquist on how to set up a similar system of using private sector innovations to increase testing capacity, and warned him about various obstacles Utah ran into during the process.
“I wanted them to have a full picture that this was not an easy thing and would take a lot of coordination and work between the public sector and the private sector," Cox said.
Ahlquist said he doesn’t feel like he’s doing the government’s job — he only wants to help the state’s efforts.
"The speed of business is a little bit faster than the government," he said. "We have kept them (government officials) involved in all of our decisions. (Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director) Dave Jeppesen is fantastic and they have been very encouraging and said 'don't let us get in the way' and 'let us be of assistance.' I don’t think you’ve seen them out front with us, but behind the scenes they’ve been very supportive."
DIFFERENCES OF OPINION ON ANTIBODY TESTING
Some have expressed concern about the use of antibody tests, including St. Luke's former CEO Dr. David Pate, who serves on Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force, which was formed before the new testing task force.
If a person tests positive for what are called IgG antibodies, it means they had the virus at some point. The body starts developing IgG antibodies roughly 14 days after symptoms first appear. The reason antibody tests are so highly anticipated is because if a person tests positive for IgG antibodies, it’s possible they are immune to the virus. Given how little scientists know about the virus, though, no one can say that for sure.
“I’m afraid that if people don’t understand this difference between whether you have a positive test or whether you’re immune, that you might put yourself in danger or your employer might put you in danger, and so that’s why this is an important issue,” Pate said. “Look, I’m very big on antibodies; I’ve used antibody testing in my practice for lots of conditions, it’s hugely helpful and it will be one day for coronavirus. But there is too much we don’t know. And it is not ready for prime use today.”
He's not opposed to the use of antibody testing for data-gathering purposes in a well-designed clinical trial, with a truly representative sample population, instead of whoever is able to pay for it. Crush the Curve offers tests for roughly $100, though Ahlquist said no one has been denied testing. ACT Idaho's tests are $50.
Pate is concerned about an individual person thinking they're more secure than they are.
Still, the University of Washington on Tuesday began using an antibody test that it says has demonstrated a 100% rate of sensitivity, and a 99.6% specificity rate to find the COVID-19 antibody.
Ahlquist has said the antibody tests Crush the Curve is using are the same as those at UW, and thus the high rate of accuracy applies to the tests the project has run. He said the results of Crush the Curve's efforts wouldn't lead a person to have a false sense of security.
Boren said of the 1,946 people tested for antibodies through Crush the Curve on Tuesday and Wednesday, 34 people, or 1.75%, tested positive for IgG antibodies. With so few people developing antibodies against the virus, Ahlquist said, it would seem they'd be more likely to exercise more caution, not less.
"And therefore, why wouldn’t they say this is a good thing, because it’s going to make people realize that they don’t have it yet?” Ahlquist said.
Dr. John Kaiser, the chief medical officer of Saltzer Health, who also spoke at Wednesday's press conference, urged Idahoans not to let their guards down, regardless of test results.
“We’re not in the clear,” Kaiser said. “If we don’t do this right we could be in a much worse situation than we are in today, and none of us wants that.”
Pate acknowledged that antibody tests very rarely record false negatives, meaning he wasn’t worried about the majority of the people who were tested by Crush the Curve, because they tested negative.
GOVERNMENT VIEWS
In his conversations with Idaho’s state government, Cole, of Cole Diagnostics, said state officials seemed skeptical of antibody tests' validity in Idaho. And he acknowledged there are “sketchy” antibody tests available. In his private testing effort, ACT Idaho, Cole is using an antibody test.
“The initial kit we worked with was being used by Harvard in their research,” he said. “So I made sure it was a good kit."
The tests ACT Idaho and Crush the Curve are using test for two types of antibodies. One is the IgG antibody, which appears in a person’s body usually about 14 days after infection. If a person has only IgG antibodies, their chances of being contagious are far lower.
However, a person’s body also develops IgM antibodies, usually within five days of infection, and remains in the bloodstream usually for up to 14 days. Thus, if a person tests positive for IgM antibodies — or both IgG and IgM antibodies — the test would appear to indicate they are likely still contagious. Even those unconvinced of the reliability of antibody testing have acknowledged the tests rarely produce false negatives.
Cole said he’s confident he could add at least 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state’s tally, based on antibody testing.
Idaho's new public-private testing task force, which met for the first time Thursday, will examine the best approach for testing. It includes representatives from the health systems, public health districts, and Crush the Curve itself. While the state isn't currently relying on antibody data, Pate, with the broader coronavirus task force, said it could be one of the things the committee might discuss.
Cole said the manufacturing company on Thursday performed the necessary software update on his lab's PCR machine, so he can soon run nasal swab tests as well as antibody tests. He said he's in contact with Crush the Curve's leadership, and can handle overflow testing for the project if necessary.
He advocated for testing for both types of antibodies, as well as using the swab test.
“We’ve known this for 50 years in virology," he said: "You follow the antibodies."