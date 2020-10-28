BOISE — As Idaho sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Central District Health officials heard from two doctors at a meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Jim Souza, the chief medical officer for the St. Luke's Health System, said St. Luke's hospitals' capacity for care was "eroding" as COVID-19 patients continued to flood its system.
As hospitals in other parts of the state reach capacity, Souza said Idahoans are responsible for keeping spread of COVID-19 down.
"It's up to us and our communities to preserve our capacity for care," Souza told the board.
Dr. Steven Nemerson, the chief medical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, said internal projections were estimating it will take two weeks before its system hit a "breaking point."
"If the COVID volume continues to increase, it will be necessary to decrease medically necessary things," Nemerson said, meaning that less urgent surgeries and other treatments would need to be put off until a later date.
District health board member Dr. Ted Epperly reflected on his military service in the Gulf War, where he was performing triage on soldiers, knowing his decisions might cause some to die.
"That is something we don't want to happen," Epperly said, and asked the public to take accountability for masking and distancing.
"The only thing we can do to make this better is to pay serious attention to social distancing, masking and to amplify, amplify and amplify this message," Epperly said.
On Monday, Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 3 with a new statewide public health order that includes both mandatory and recommended provisions aimed at gatherings, along with a mask mandate for anyone entering a long-term care facility who’s not a resident, while still allowing visitors. Indoor gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited; outdoor gatherings are limited to 25% of the venue’s capacity. Schools and religious and political activities are exempted from the gathering restrictions.
Both Souza and Nemerson told the board that while many of the state's hot spots were far from the Treasure Valley, those patients were going to put pressure on the area's health care capacity as hospitals in the Magic Valley filled up, which would require patients to be sent to the Treasure Valley.
When Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo asked if additional restrictions for the most populous county in the state would be enough to curb spread, both doctors said they probably would not because other counties were not following best practices for COVID-19 prevention.
At the end of the meeting, health district Director Russ Duke suggested the Central District Health board consider a mask mandate for Elmore County. Kim Link, the communicable disease control manager for Central District Health, said Elmore County's case rate of 31 per 100,000 population last week rivaled the much larger Ada County's 27.41 per 100,000 population. Elmore County, where Mountain Home is located, is just east of Ada County with a population of about 27,000, compared to Ada's 481,000.
Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, a who represents Elmore County on the health board, said Duke needed to speak to Elmore County officials before the board made any decisions.
"I would ask you all to look down inside and think how you would feel if people put mandates on you. … I would tread carefully here," Blanksma told Duke.
The board agreed that the health district needed to speak with community leaders before moving forward with a mask mandate.
Epperly said that buy-in from people was important, but it was clear that Central District Health needed to ramp up its operational plan, including education, masking and enforcement.
"This is a serious issue, and we have to all approach it that way," Epperly said.