NAMPA — Many restaurants across the Treasure Valley have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with some being forced to close permanently as a result.
This hasn't been the case for Holy Cow! Idaho, located on First Street South in downtown Nampa.
Cyndi Ross, who runs the restaurant known for its craft-style burgers with son, Dylan Hutter, said they have received tremendous support the last several months from residents in the city and surrounding communities, helping keep the business afloat and successful, as well as its entire staff employed.
That overwhelming generosity prompted Ross, Hutter and several members of their family to spend Thursday providing free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need — no questions asked.
"We all just feel really blessed, and so, we thought, 'Well, what can we do to give back to the community?' And this was it," she added.
Ross said they announced their plan to provide the free meals in early November, and almost immediately, they were contacted by various organizations wanting to donate money or food to the cause. Those businesses included Sysco, the J.R. Simplot Company, The Tower Grill and Idaho Tax Group. Several customers also anonymously donated toward it as well.
Some of the people who came Thursday for a meal also wouldn't leave without first giving a monetary contribution the restaurant, which first opened its doors in July 2019.
Ross said it just further showed how supportive people are in Nampa and entire the Treasure Valley.
"It just brings joy to my heart," she said.
The family started preparing the food at 4 a.m. and began serving at noon. Each to-go meal contained ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberries, a roll and slice of pumpkin pie. All except the latter two were cooked specifically by them.
They also had space available in the building next door, which they recently leased in order to expand the restaurant in the coming months, for a few people to sit and enjoy the meal out of the cold. The family took meals to individuals who lived nearby and were unable to grab the food in person.
Ross said they wanted to do a similar event last year, but it didn't work out. Now, she thinks it might be an annual thing.
"I can't thank those who supported us with this and in these last few months enough," Ross said. "We really are blessed to live and work here."