COVID-19 is making history, being dubbed the most devastating disease to hit the United States since the Spanish Flu 100 years ago — and not just in terms of lives taken. Supplies, economic welfare, and freedoms are being sacrificed nationwide. What’s Idaho’s place in that history?
Residents are sewing face coverings, so that stronger masks are donated to essential workers.
Hundreds of thousands remain in their homes to keep their loved ones and strangers alike safe, despite financial and emotional hardship.
As the national economy buckles, Idahoans are pooling funds to help their neighbors with food, child care, rent payments, whatever is needed.
This is daily life. This will be our history — the struggle and hardship along with the acts of generosity and perseverance.
To preserve these stories, the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Press have joined together to invite Idahoans to document their experiences during the pandemic. We invite you be part of the project and submit your story through the historical society's online form. History can be preserved even as it unfolds.
“Capturing and sharing personal, powerful stories will enable the people of today to discover their own place in the history of their families, communities, Idaho and our nation," said Janet Gallimore, executive director of Idaho State Historical Society. "Writing one’s stories helps to clarify impacts and feelings, and may even shape new personal values that form one’s future. … Collectively, these stories may help Idahoans build new understanding, find ways to triumph over struggles, and come together, inspired, to build a better Idaho.”
As of Friday, more than 80 Idahoans young and old have submitted their stories.
Some share what it's like to postpone a wedding.
“As I write this,” one Boise resident says, “I am aware of all I have to be grateful for: our vendors have been lovely in moving our date. … Our families are safe. … But I am very concerned because I think some of these privileges are temporary."
For others, the record will show the “simple act” of staying home was not so simple.
“Since Friday the 13th, the only person I have seen is my father. He is a senior and at risk,” another Ada County resident writes. “As much as I don’t want to see him for fear (of) passing something on, he needs someone to take care of him due to a back injury.”
Every story is unique, wanted, and will be a contribution.
“I was so bored from the quarantine I stuck my little brother’s suction cup toothbrushes on my glasses,” one resident shares.
“My mom thought I spent a lot of time playing video games before this. Little did she know it was going to be a full time activity,” writes one Nampa youth.
“I’m stuck in my house and I’m starting to hate it,” a Kuna resident states.
HOW TO SUBMIT
You are invited to share your story, or a story that has touched you during COVID-19. To participate visit history.idaho.gov/historyathome and, under the headline "Share Your Story," click “Tell Us Your Story.” A form will appear for you to share, if desired, demographic information, then a box for you to write about how your life is changing during COVID-19.
What are your hoarding stories? Has this crisis changed how and how often you communicate with your family and friends? Did your job change? How are you feeling?
Responses to these and other topics are welcome. They will be archived anonymously in a growing Google Sheet for community members to read on Idaho State Historical Society's website. Those who wish to may give permission to the Idaho Press to publish excerpts of their submissions.
You are also invited to join the conversations on social media, where the Idaho Press and the Idaho State Historical Society will be posing new questions and encouraging discussion. Photos, videos and other media are being solicited to help show the story.
"This project is important right now because people are naturally inclined to share their experiences and find ways to relate to their friends, colleagues, neighbors, and fellow statewide citizens, and we, as important entities in the community (both providing accurate and reliable information, albeit about different topics) want to facilitate that desire to stay connected, and to find ways to connect to our state’s history," said HannaLore Hein, state historian for Idaho State Historical Society. "This project is a way for Idahoans to write part of Idaho’s COVID-19 chapter.
“It is important that the Idaho State Historical Society make an effort now to capture and document the COVD-19 related experiences of Idahoans. The agency will not have access to today’s Facebook and Twitter feeds 100 years from now,” Hein said, “but we will be able to draw from the records that we, as an agency, create and collect."
"I am honored that the citizens of Idaho are entrusting their stories about this history-in-the-making time of a global pandemic with Idaho Press and the Idaho State Historical Society," added Jeanne Huff, Idaho Press community editor. "We will care for and treasure them — and, when possible, will share them."