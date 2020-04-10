While Idaho's website set up to provide information about the new coronavirus in the state is now reporting data on the race and ethnicity of people who die from COVID-19, gathering that data can be difficult, officials say.
For instance, the state did not have a race or ethnicity for nine of the 25 fatalities reported as of Friday evening. And gathering data on the race and ethnicity of people who contract COVID-19, but don't die from it, is harder still — meaning it could be difficult to tell if the virus disproportionately affects certain ethnic groups in Idaho.
While the majority of Idaho's population is white, Latinos make up a quarter of Canyon County's population and 13% of the state as a whole. Roughly 43% of Idaho Latinos were born in the Gem State, according to data from the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Racial data on those who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been released in several states nationwide in the past week, revealing broad disparities between the communities most impacted by the disease.
Preliminary racial data from New York City shows Latinos have a death rate of 22 people per 100,000, more than double the death rate of 10 per 100,000 for the city's white residents. In Washington, D.C., black residents numbered 460 out of 1,440 positive cases of COVID-19, topping the 218 positive cases for white people, as of Thursday. A total of 615 of the positive cases are categorized as “unknown.”
In nearby Seattle, one of the early hot spots of COVID-19 in the U.S., there is still no data available as of Friday afternoon about the race of those who test positive for the disease or who have died from it. Seattle continues to release data about the age ranges of victims and the zip code of those who test positive.
In Idaho, as elsewhere, that data may be incomplete and difficult to find.
“Ethnicity is not consistently reported and is often unknown or unconfirmed," according to a statement provided to the Idaho Press from Ellie Morgan, epidemiologist at Southwest District Health. "The vast majority of labs we receive do not have race or ethnicity identified."
Brandon Atkins, program director of Central District Health's family and clinic services division, also said those gathering information in the district aren't always able to collect information about race and ethnicity in COVID-19 cases.
"If they’re investigating it and are able to talk to someone and that person does disclose, then we can certainly put that information in. But it’s not information that’s required by the individual to provide," Atkins said. "It’s much like anything else — if you were to go into a store and someone were to say to you, ‘Hey, what’s your race and ethnicity,' you have every right to say, ‘I’m going to withhold that information.’”
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said information about people who have tested positive but have not died has been slower to be collected.
"The department has it for some cases and not for all of them," she said. "We generally have it for deaths, because at that point those case investigations are generally closed, and so we are looking at providing that information at least for the deaths."
When someone goes to get tested, Forbing-Orr said basic contact information is collected so they can be contacted with their result. This does not include their race or ethnicity.
If a result is positive, the sick person is called in to be interviewed by an epidemiologist who will investigate the case, gather data on the person and complete contract tracing to determine who they might have infected while they are sick. Forbing-Orr said the volume of cases prevents data on cases to be entered quick enough to be released immediately once a person is tests positive. Idaho has reported 1,396 confirmed cases as of Friday evening.
The state has had to correct and update its COVID-19 data before. Previously, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent out a press release stating the best way for Idahoans to get the information about cases in their area was through their local health district. The state has acknowledged local health districts may be reporting cases that aren’t reflected in the state numbers.
But as Atkins pointed out, districts differ in what information they report.
“(Other health districts) right now have a lot fewer cases than what some of us are dealing with, and it’s hard for us to gather all that information for those of us who have hundreds and hundreds of cases,” he said. “When you get into some of the other jurisdictions where they have three or four cases, they have been releasing a few more details because I think that it’s easier for them to manage them. But eventually, everyone will be on that same platform where it’s hard to really keep up with that information, and it will be more contingent on our state reporting system … to release it.”
Central District Health, for instance, is reporting 513 cases as of Friday afternoon. The only information available on the district’s website is which county the cases are in. North Central District Health — encompassing, among others, Idaho and Nez Perce counties — is reporting 25 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon. It’s website also shows probable cases, and breaks down the cases by gender and age group.
The state website shows the number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and the number of people tested. It also lists the number of people admitted to intensive care units, and the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the illness.